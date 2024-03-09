TOAngel Barajas He continues to be something to talk about in gymnastics. This Saturday she won the bronze medal in the parallel bars competition of the Baku World Cup, in which Jossimar Calvo He failed to finish in the top three.

The gymnast from Norte Santander achieved third place with a score of 14,700, while the silver went to Zou Jingyuan, with 14,900, while gold got it Illia Kovtun, with 14,900 units.

For more medals

Barajas, with this score, is still in the fight for a place ats Paris Olympic Gamesthe second that Colombia pursues after the box achieved by Luisa Blanco in the past Santiago Pan American Games in 2023.

Angel Barajas will be, this Sunday, in the final of the fixed bar, in which he qualified in third place and with a score of 14.433.

Angel Barajas. Photo:PHOTO FROM THE INTERNATIONAL GYMNASTICS FEDERATION @GYMNASTICS Share

The Brazilian dominated there Arthur Mariano with 14,466, while the Chinese Xiao Ruotengabsolute Olympic runner-up, finished behind, fifth with 14.266.

Barajas was bronze in the Cairo Cup, Egypt, in this exercise with a score of 14,400.

