Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas, 16, is the new world floor champion in the junior categorythe second medal that he has won in the championships that are held in Antalya (Turkey) after winning silver in the general competition on Friday.

masterful execution

Photo: Press Rosary 2022

Barajas obtained a score of 13,900 from the judges, unattainable for its rivals. The German Timo Eder, with 13,500, and the Italian Tommasso Brugnami, with 13,333, were the closest.

The gymnast born in Cúcuta on August 2, 2006 started with the most difficult exercise, 5,100, tied with Tommasso, among the eight floor finalists. But

Barajas was far superior to all of them in execution, 8,800 (8,233 for the Italian), which allowed him to add the 13,900 points that gave him gold.

Ángel Barajas gives Colombia a historic gold at the Gymnastics World Cup, in Antalya 🇹🇷! 🤸🏽‍♀️🇨🇴 A masterful execution, in the ground mode, to take first place 🥇 and fill millions of hearts with joy 💛💛💙❤️ Whoops, Angel! 👏🏼#ARTJuniors2023 pic.twitter.com/GMUEhxIeH6 – Ministry of Sport (@MinDeporteCol) April 1, 2023

From promise to reality

Barajas emerged as a great promise of Colombian gymnastics by winning seven gold medals last year at the South American Youth Games and now it is confirmed as one with the best projection in the entire world. She can still win two more medals in Antalya, as on Sunday she will also play the parallel and barre finals. In the all-around final, he was only surpassed by the Chinese Guohuan Qin, with 80,199 points to 80,131 for the Colombian.

Barajas will have the challenge this year of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, for which he would meet the minimum age requirement for just a few months: in the case of men, Olympic gymnasts must have been born before December 31, 2006 .

EFE