This Monday, Colombia proudly celebrated winning its first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The protagonist of this milestone was the young gymnast Ángel Barajas, At just 17 years and 359 days old, Barajas became the youngest Olympic medalist in the men’s individual event since 1988. Barajas won the silver medal in gymnastics, an unprecedented achievement for Colombia in this sport.

The man from Cucuta was close to winning the gold medal, tying in points with the Japanese Shinnosuke Oka, both with a total of 14.533 points. However, Oka took the gold due to a better execution.

Barajas’ performance was almost perfect, with a score of 6.600 in difficulty and 7.933 in execution, only surpassed by the Japanese’s execution of 8.633. This achievement inscribes his name in the annals of Colombian and world sporting history.

How much prize money will the athlete receive?

Beyond honor and recognition, athletes who medal at the Olympic Games also receive significant financial rewards.

In the case of Ángel Barajas, his silver medal will allow him to receive a financial incentive granted by the Colombian State. According to resolution 1834 of 2017 of the Ministry of Sport, athletes who obtain a silver medal at the Olympic Games will receive a prize equivalent to 140 current legal minimum wages. This translates into approximately 182 million Colombian pesos.

Financial recognition is not limited to athletes alone. Coaches who guide these athletes also receive rewards. In the case of coaches of silver medalists, the prize is 91 million pesos. These figures not only represent a well-deserved recognition of the effort and dedication of athletes and their coaches, but also serve as an incentive for future generations of Colombian athletes.

Barajas’ participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has not only been a personal achievement but a source of pride for all of Colombia. His historic silver medal is a testament to his talent and dedication, and the financial incentive he will receive is a fair reward for his effort and performance at the most important event in world sport.

