Paco de Lucía, in the studio, at the end of the 70s

«Paco is another Rolling, but from Algeciras. Paco is Camarón, but with a guitar throat»





A decade has passed since the death of Paco de Lucía and that anniversary leaves us with a thorough, rich and very written book, ‘The Enigma Paco de Lucía’, by César Suárez, which applies to flying very deep in . ..









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only