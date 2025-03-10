Marcos-ricardo Barnatán owed us a poems, for a few years, and is here. It is titled ‘Ritual’, and carries from Atrio a spilled poem where the author closes a season in the hell of a hospital in Paris, where, according to the same accredited: «Me … They ask my name and my date of birth every time they doubt me ». It is the call for a distance, because every disease is a distance, and from there the resurrected author comes out to the rest of the poems, which comes and comes from the memories of childhood in Buenos Aires to the splendor of the painting of José Manuel Ciria or the tower next to the river where Hölderlin died.

It turns out that everything is far from Santander, where Marcos now lives so foreign, as always, and so he remembers the Venetian nights in the Palazzo de Arroyo, the sad house of Kavafis in Alexandria or the low kitchen garlic that Verlaine detected. Marcos is an assembly of many men who have read Jorge Luis Borges, Paul Celan or William Blake. In the midst of everything, the absent mother often appears, which is the bright, major and mythological figure of that loss conclave that ends up all biography, if health smiles and does not suddenly kill you the heart attack, or a scooter. Marcos dreams several times in this book with his mother already Ida, whom he sees at some point reading the poem dedicated today to his own grave. These timeless alchemy are very natural in Marcos. The book is full of similar magic, full of similar scares.

It would be, abbreviating, that we are facing a poetry of nostalgia, but a crossed nostalgia for the very written word, under the widths of a noble music, which gives slenderness to every verse, and what said even the intricate of revelation, where the mystery flows. Diego Doncel has advanced to writing that this is “a book to find the more naked varnatan and, therefore, more true.” That’s how it is. We are facing a rather brief book, where an infinite lives. Where Barnatan, for so long, has been a voice of teaching.