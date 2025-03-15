The anniversaries of Maradona’s death are celebrated as a birthday. It turns out that there are lives that suddenly do not fit in life, as with Maradona. And you have to continue, when Diego is no longer. Trials are even celebrated, as in these days, trying to clarify if Maradona died in the abandonment of doctors and caregivers. That is ongoing, in a daily chapter, with which Maradona is still there, resurrected without having gone at all. What happens with the legends is that they lift controversy, even for the way of dying. Maradona has been a rocker from the ball, a rolling of the court, a yonki of the will that positively gives the anti -doping control that did not do best. Diego liked it because it was a show, with the ball, and without it. And the show is still, without the deceased, as we see for the news of this week’s courts. Diego has had some spoiled talent, a thug of his own glory. It was Pichichi of ecstasy, winning an unforgettable World Cup, and a pichichi of the disorder, when he went from private. There is a lot of recreation newspaper, and even patetism. Diego is worth it for a proclamation by Jorge Valdano who for an extension in the Telerrosa. He had devotion to the blondes, gave the bottle with joy, according to the times, and Andrés Calamaro gave him a song, “because Maradona is not a normal person,” the chorus is risking without much risk. Maradona is a guy who always liaba her, where he was going, pulling a left -handed imagination, or using a sleepwalking gangsterism that was not necessarily pose. Sabina, when he was in Galas in Buenos Aires, some time ago, sometimes uploaded to Diego on stage, and rigged a song. Diego did not sing or bad, but it was Maradona. He came, according to Rachas, and did not spend the nights sleeping as a blessed. On the last, or penultimate trips, was accompanied in Madrid as a twenty -year -old wedding, Rocío Oliva, women’s soccer player, and Chavala de Vitola in the Buenos Aires discos of the fine environment. He has six children of four women. He was a very family father who preferred to be aware of the last bride. And sometimes not even that. He spent indecipherable entourage, and sympathy went or came, unpredictably, like haircuts. In a restaurant in Madrid I could tell him that he did not like soccer players who want models, but admired Cristiano Ronaldo. In football it was a unique genius, and then hugged diverse drunkenness to endure the passage of time. Marguerite Yourcenar confessed that he should unusual risks to drunkenness, which is like saying unusual joys. But in the end, she was healed from drunkenness. Maradona no, strictly speaking. The bad of alcohol, or cocaine, is that you have to leave vice. The trial that is now celebrated brings a lot of trajín. And Diego’s lawyers even exhibit photos of Maradona Terminal, as if a film that is not fiction at all is shot. We will see what for the thing. The scenes accredit, for the moment, what we already knew: that Maradona militates in a line of savages where poets and musicians are, and other creatures not addicted to the Solán de Cabras, precisely. They are people who ruined their lives, but made ours better. Diego was a madman of temperament, a drunk pharaoh, a short guy who walked like a giant. Between the saint of himself and a fighter of permission.

