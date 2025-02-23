To the poet Marcos Ricardo Barnatán I owe the discovery of a rare called Juan Eduardo Cirot, there at the dawn of the 1980s. I arrived, in principle, to the circus of the ‘Symbol Dictionary’, a book that invents the Bible of the Ties … Secrets of poetic symbols, crossing the massive scholarship with the arterial blow of those who work in the insomnic priesthood of verifying how the form pulls the background to light in the word galaxies of enigma. Everything is said, nothing is said.

The book is not a mere file of symbols, under the consul of the genre, but a monument of kinship inquiry between words, and their semantic orbits, which are inaugural according to whom they arbitrate them. For every poet, a vitamin those pages. I mean that the book is an inexhaustible consultation, but also an exercise of creation that has no clear similar similarity, in recent works in Spanish. And not so recent. The book is a rare volume, of delayed crafts, as weird is the author himself, who was a student of the analogy, art critic, fanatic of esotericism, and gardener of aphorism. Understand weird as contrary to the convention, that is, nutrition from the rare.

Then there is the poetry of Circus, which ties the verbal experiment with the experience of beauty, always in search of a parallel reality, of a narcotic neighborhood, of a “non -world”, for writing it with the title of the last of its volumes of poetry gathered, which covers from 1961 to 1973. Circus was a hallucinated language, a fan of the hidden score in words, and thus fulfilled scientist from The metaphor, or of the alliteration, where it is consecrated as a violent teacher.

Circus’s work, in prose and verse, is long edited by Siruela, in solid and beautiful specimens, and there the stylistic ambition of a man who listened to “the light of the background” that only expands in the best poets is proven. He frequented postism, put zeal in surrealism, and then made experimental sonnets and stanzas. I believe that we are facing the most risky and bright Spanish poetic voice of the twentieth century. And so forgotten.