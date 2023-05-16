La Spezia, Josè and Angel Pena ready to leave for the Special Olympics world championships



La Spezia – White T-shirt, black trousers and same hair. Angel and Josè Pena are twins in life and partners on the parquet. To them the task of representing Spezia at the Special Olympics world games which will take place from 17 to 25 June in Berlin. It is the largest international event dedicated to sports for people with intellectual disabilities. The two brothers will be part of the 142 people in the Italian delegation. They will be two of the 97 Italian athletes who will challenge seven thousand athletes from 190 countries.

«They deserve the compliments of the region. – declared the regional councilor for social policies Giacomo Raul Giampedrone – They have achieved a result which will bring a bit of Liguria to the German capital. This is also why we are proud to have contributed to supporting an initiative such as “Play the Games”, which has been helping to involve people with disabilities in sport for years”.

On the other hand, the president of the Province, Pierluigi Peracchini, dwelt on the importance of the example that Angel and Josè are for many boys: «Knowing that two La Spezia will be in the blue team for the Special Olympics World Cup in Berlin it is a credit to our community. I’m sure they will be able to keep up the national colors and also those of our territory. Their experience must be a stimulus for all of us, not only in the sporting context but also in everyday life. Sport must increasingly be a moment of social inclusion and solidarity, as well as entertainment”.

In preparation for the June event, the twins, together with his teammates from the Special Olympics national basketball team, will be hosted at the U. Maddalena Air Force barracks and will train at the DLF La Spezia Claudio Papini sports centre. Then the Gulf of Poets will once again be the protagonist in October, when from 12 to 15 it will host the “Play The Games Special Olympics”. An event that will represent the largest event in the whole nation dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities and which will feature 1200 athletes from all over the peninsula.