A double expulsion occurred this Sunday on the TV Azteca reality show ‘La Academia’, well Angel and Eugenio left, This was announced at the end of the second concert by host Jaime Camil, who invited them to continue fighting for their dreams and never give up.

Tania and Cristian were in the group of the least voted, along with those mentioned, but they remain in the competition by decision of the critics, said Jaime Camil, the host of ‘La Academia’, a reality show of TV Azteca which began last week and is already capturing the public’s attention.

In this concert, Eugenio sang in duet with Edith ‘Living without you is dying of love’, success of the late Camilo Sesto, but the interpretation of both did not entirely convince critics Chiquis Rivera, Espinoza Paz, Lola Cortés and Arturo López Gavito.

Eugenio had points against him because he said he did not know who Camilo Sesto was and critics told him that he was a great composer and that his songs were poetry, while Edith said she did know about the singer-songwriter’s career.

“They ruined the song. You have to leave ‘La Academia’, López Gavito told Edith, However, the one chosen to say goodbye was Eugenio; Lola Cortés, on the other hand, commenting on the interpretation of both said: “we are going backwards.”

Regarding Ángel, originally from Veracruz (like Eugenio), he had to perform a duet with Jessy Portillo from Sinaloa, and despite the good reviews from the judges, he was chosen to leave ‘La Academia’.

At the end of the concert, Jaime Camil said that next week the academics will sing solo.