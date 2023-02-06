Ángel Allué, former Director General of Labor and Domestic Trade, who died on February 5 at the age of 67. courtesy photo

“All men die their own death,” wrote Wallace Stevens. Ángel Allué has endured his, which he already assumed to be irremediable for weeks, with impressive fortitude. During the hours we have spent together since he was diagnosed with the cancer that took his life so prematurely, I have seen him laugh about his own illness, overcome his pain so as not to bother visitors, worry like a young man about the future of his society or simply comment on current affairs without any drama. And above all, between hours of pleasant conversation, he confided in me, with the efficiency of the loyal and rigorous official that he always demonstrated, his plans for his funeral and for the future of his son (his great concern for he).

That was Angel. A person who always cared about others beforehand, a cheerful and funny conversationalist, a loyal friend and an official with a tireless vocation for public service and social commitment. A vocation that, in the death throes of the Dictatorship, translated into political restlessness and awoke in his case in the middle of his adolescence, while he was studying at the Jesuits in Valladolid, the city where he was born on November 20, a date that gave rise to some joke. , 67 years ago. Shortly after, while he was studying Law, also in our hometown, he was arrested for distributing propaganda for the democratic opposition and he spent a few months in jail. Ángel took advantage of those months to read—he was an extraordinary reader—and to delve into the social conditions that had led many prisoners to commit crimes. He always remembered that the magistrate Marino Barbero, who years later instructed the Filesa casehad given him classes and had examined him in jail so that he would not lose the subject.

After finishing his degree, in 1977, he worked for two years as a labor lawyer in Valladolid. The possibility of fighting with the law in hand for workers’ rights hooked him and he decided to apply for labor inspector, which he approved with one of the best positions in his promotion. His first destination was the Balearic Islands and there he spent three happy years, longing for Pisuerga, but enjoying warmer temperatures and the splendor of the Mediterranean.

In 1983 he arrived in Madrid to take charge of the Human Resources of the Superior Council for the Protection of Minors in the Ministry of Justice, and from there began a brilliant career in the Administration that only had one stop: a brief stay in a large private company. . Among other positions, he was deputy general director of Collective Conflicts, adviser to the Cabinet of the President of the Government for labor matters, labor counselor before the European Union, general director of Domestic Trade and general director of Labor. He wrote reference books and articles on labor law, devoted many hours to training other civil servants, and in the early 1990s he spent two years at the prestigious French National School of Administration (ENA), which left a strong mark on him and increased his vocation for service.

Among all these posts, the one that meant the most to me was the three years we spent together at the General Directorate of Domestic Trade, from 1993 to 1996, under the direction of Minister Javier Gómez-Navarro. Together we made the Trade Law. Ángel became a true trade expert and returned to this position. Without Ángel, without his knowledge of law and the Administration, without his fine intelligence, without his tireless dedication, without his social sensitivity, it would have been very difficult to cope with our tasks. My thanks for his work, for his advice, for his help, but above all for our long friendship of more than forty years that will accompany me as long as I live.

Javier de Paz he was general director of Domestic Trade and is a director of Telefónica.