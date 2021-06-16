Sanremo – A winning boat with a Swiss owner and sailors from Sanremo. The Swan 45 “Ange Transparent II”, about 15 meters long, will cut today the starting line of the Giraglia with an important part of the Matuzian sail and a leadership to defend and confirm. On board, in fact, alongside the owner Walter Pizzoli, Milanese by birth but Swiss by adoption and current resident in the Principality, there will be Beppe Zaoli, president of the Yacht Club Sanremo, and his son Andrea. And the crew will also have the weight of reiterating the overall victory in the 2019 edition of the oldest regatta in the Mediterranean. This is the third time for the owner to measure himself on the route to Cape Corso and Genoa. “This regatta is absolutely fascinating – confirms Pizzoli – It can boast a glory and fame that are unique in the sailing scene and I am always convinced that it is right to participate in such an event”. Although Pizzoli’s tastes are in favor of another type of competition.

“To be honest – he admits – I prefer windward-leeward regattas, those between the buoys, where maximum adrenaline reigns and decisions must be immediate. In any case, the wind and the sea make me dream and fly”. The passion for sailing, in short, is beyond question and his CV proves it. “I started as a boy – he says – I left sailing for a few years and resumed in 2000, becoming the owner of five boats including Resolute Salmon, well known in the Sanremo waters and included a share of Emilia that I no longer have and with whom I participated in the Vintage Sails Meeting in Imperia “. By now his boat” depends “on the Zaoli.” I rely on them – he explains – for the maintenance of the sails made of very sophisticated fibers specific for regattas and that require adequate care. “The lawyer Pizzoli, of course, as owner will be at the helm but to give him the change, in a regatta presumably lasting at least three days, will be Beppe Zaoli and his son Andrea.

“I will be at the helm and maneuvering the mainsail – Andrea points out – For me it is always fantastic to be aboard this boat that we brought to success two years ago”. Despite his age, 34, President Zaoli’s son of art can boast an enviable experience. “It’s mine seventeenth participation in the Giraglia – he remembers – In my first time I was 17 years old, I was with my father on “Melissa” and on board I practically did nothing but try to understand and learn offshore sailing. “And he still has wonderful memories of that experience and the technical and emotional legacy that led him to occupy an important place on board. “For the third time I am on “Ange trasparent” – he specifies – and I am very happy: it will not be easy to repeat the performance of the last edition, as always in the Mediterranean and in this regatta, all the weather decides and small boats represent the most formidable adversaries “. –

