Angarsk maniac Mikhail Popkov confessed to committing two more crimes

Angarsk maniac Mikhail Popkov, who killed at least 80 people, confessed to new crimes. About it RIA News said a representative of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SUSK) in the Irkutsk region.

Sentenced to two life sentences, he spoke about committing two more murders. For this reason, the man was transferred from Mordovia to Irkutsk. At the same time, the details of the newly discovered crimes are not given.

Earlier, Popkov announced his desire to go to the zone of a special military operation in the spring. “If I say that I have such a desire, it will not be entirely sincere. Still, because it is not a computer toy and not an art book. And if we really proceed, objectively, honestly, we would still stretch out January-February, the most frosts. For me, cold weather is worse. I would probably agree without even thinking, ”he said and added that he had not yet been offered to go to the war zone.

On January 14, 2015, Popkov was sentenced to life imprisonment for 22 murders and two attempted murders, and on December 10, 2018, for another 56 murders and one attempted murder, he received a second life sentence. He confessed to three more murders, but his guilt was not proven in court on these episodes. In the winter of 2020, while in a life-sentence colony, Popkov wrote a confession for two more murders.