Prosecutor's office: Angarsk maniac was transferred to a special regime colony in Mordovia

Angarsk maniac Mikhail Popkov, sentenced to two life sentences for the massacre of more than 80 women, was transported from Irkutsk to a colony in Mordovia after he gave new testimony. This was reported by the prosecutor's office of the Irkutsk region in Telegram-channel.

“The verdict of the Leninsky District Court of Irkutsk, passed in a criminal case against Mikhail Popkov, was not appealed by him and entered into legal force,” the department’s press service clarified. In November 2023, the defendant admitted to three more fatal crimes against women aged 25 to 31, and the court eventually sentenced him to ten years in prison, which is cumulative with an earlier sentence of life imprisonment in a special regime colony.

According to information TASS, Popkov was in Irkutsk from the end of November 2022 to January 14, 2024 to participate in investigative actions after he confessed to new crimes. In total, the Angarsk maniac received four sentences.

In November 2023, Mikhail Popkov was checked for involvement in another 50 crimes committed in the Far Eastern Federal District – from Vladivostok to Ulan-Ude. The investigation believed that the maniac could be responsible for much more massacres than the number to which he confessed.