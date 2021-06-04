Mikhail Popkov, also known as the “Angarsk maniac”, who had previously received two life sentences for a series of murders, was sentenced to another 9 years and 8 months in prison on two counts. About this on June 4 reported in the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Irkutsk Region.

“The evidence collected by the investigating authorities of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Irkutsk Region was recognized by the court as sufficient for sentencing 57-year-old Mikhail Popkov. He was found guilty of committing a crime under paragraph “z” of Art. 102 of the Criminal Code of the RSFSR (premeditated murder under aggravated circumstances, committed against two persons), ”the message says.

It is specified that in 1995, on the night of July 13-14, Popkov killed a woman. In the same time period, he was involved in another murder.

The maniac confessed to committing these crimes while serving his sentence in the colony.

On July 20, 2020, it became known that Popkov, sentenced to two life sentences, was transferred to the Irkutsk region in connection with confessions to two murders committed in the 1990s. One of them has already brought charges against him. The woman who was killed in 1995 is still missing.

Former Interior Ministry officer Mikhail Popkov received his first life sentence in 2015 for 22 murders and grievous bodily harm to two women. Three years later, he was sentenced to a second conviction for 59 murders. The victims were mostly young women. Popkov also killed a fellow policeman.