A court in Irkutsk sentenced Angarsk maniac Popkov to another ten years in prison

Mikhail Popkov, known as the Angarsk maniac, received a new sentence – a court in Irkutsk sentenced him to ten years in prison on yet another case. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

This is Popkov’s fourth sentence. He had previously been sentenced, including twice to life, for 83 massacres. In combination with previously passed sentences, he was sentenced to life imprisonment to be served in a special regime colony.

The court in Irkutsk found Popkov guilty under paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Earlier, a representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Karina Golovacheva, told Lenta.ru that three women appear in the new case.

In 1997, in the village of Zhilkino, Popkov dealt with a 27-year-old Russian woman. In 1998, on the banks of the Angara River in Irkutsk, a maniac took the life of a 25-year-old girl, and in 2003, on the territory of the Novo-Leninsky cemetery in Irkutsk, a 31-year-old woman.

Mikhail Popkov began to crack down on women after his wife cheated on him

The Angarsk maniac began to crack down on women after his wife cheated on him. In 1992, returning early from his shift, junior police lieutenant Popkov found used condoms in the trash can. The maniac did not touch his wife for two reasons: firstly, she claimed that she had been raped, and secondly, a small daughter was growing up in the family.

Instead, the “Irkutsk Chikatilo” (Popkov’s second nickname) began to take revenge on prostitutes and girls whom he met in the evenings in hot spots and offered a ride home.

It’s your own fault for getting into the car. Mikhail Popkov – during arrest

The Angarsk maniac surpassed Andrei Chikatilo in terms of the number of massacres

Today, Popkov already has 86 proven massacres to his name – in terms of their number, he has twice surpassed the notorious Andrei Chikatilo: investigators were able to prove the latter’s involvement in 43 massacres, although, according to operational data, the criminal had much more of them.

As for Popkov, he mainly attacked women aged 16 to 40; he committed most of the crimes in the cities of the Irkutsk region – Angarsk, Irkutsk and Usolye-Sibirsk

Popkov met women, raped them, and then dealt with them with a knife, screwdriver or noose. According to some reports, he committed some of the crimes in a police uniform, while in an official car.

DNA testing helped detain the Angarsk maniac

Mikhail Popkov was detained in 2012 thanks to DNA testing. He admitted that he stopped the attacks only because of impotence, which developed due to an advanced venereal disease. Forensic psychiatrists explained Popkov’s criminal activity with the diagnosis of “homicidomania” (passion for reprisals), which is not a symptom of a mental disorder.

The Angarsk maniac received his first life sentence in 2015 for 22 murders he committed. Later, he confessed to dozens of new episodes, which extended the investigation by three years and delayed his move to the Black Dolphin colony, one of the harshest in Russia.