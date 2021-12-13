The controversy surrounding the decision of the Ministry of Ecological Transition to stop the sale of new cars with heat engines starting from 2035 in Italy does not subside. He also thought about taking sides against this provision Anfia, the National Automobile Industry Industry Association, which has made a loud request on behalf of all the companies in the supply chain, Italian entrepreneurs and workers in the automotive sector for a afterthought or in any case a clarification by the competent authorities.

“We ask the Italian government to do what the governments of other countries have already done: give certainty to the supply chain and to define as soon as possible the Italian road map for the productive transition and sustainable mobility – reads an official note bearing the signature of the association – Thousands of workers in the Italian automotive production chain risk their jobs due to an acceleration that is too strong towards electrification, inconsistent with the positions expressed by authoritative representatives of the government. The press release released yesterday by the Interministerial Committee for Ecological Transition – ISCED surprised and seriously alarmed the companies in the supply chain “. The concern expressed by Anfia is clear: the sector risks having to do without more 73,000 jobs by 2040, of which 67,000 in the five-year period 2025-2030. An alarm that must be thoroughly analyzed by the current majority and by those that will follow one another.

“The productive transition of a key sector for the Italian economy it cannot be made out of advertisements in the press – concludes the note – If the stop to combustion engines by 2035 really reflects the positions of the Italian government, the Cite cannot fail to take into account the impacts and, given its role as coordinating body of national policies for the ecological transition, cannot have taken and communicated such a strong decision to the press without having simultaneously prepared a industrial policy plan for the transition of the automotive sector, operational since today “.