09/05/2023 – 16:54

The direction of Anfavea, the entity that represents automakers, showed caution about the extension of incentives, which expire in a month, for sales of trucks and buses. This Tuesday, 5th, at the presentation of the results of the sector in August, the president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, said that the automakers, analyzing the agenda of the Congress, are working with the possibility of the Legislature not voting in time to provisional measure that released discounts, via tax credit, from R$ 33 thousand to R$ 99.6 thousand in the exchange of trucks and buses with more than 20 years of use for another zero kilometer.

The measure is valid until October 3 and, according to an account released by Anfavea, around R$ 700 million in bonuses for renewing these commercial vehicles have not yet been used. So far, three months after the stimulus was launched, around 400 trucks have been sold under the program.

Two weeks ago, the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, promised that he would request an extension, for another four months, of the incentive. However, as reported by Leite of the conversation with the vice president on the subject on Sunday, Alckmin recognized the tight agenda of Congress.