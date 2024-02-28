Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/28/2024 – 14:38

Brazil sold 60,981 thousand agricultural machines in 2023. The volume represents a drop of 13.2% compared to 2022, when 70,262 thousand units were sold. The data was released today, during an online press conference, by the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea).

The president of the association, Márcio de Lima Leite, said that the drop is associated with financing, responsible, according to him, for 60% of consumers' decision-making to buy an agricultural machine, with weight on fees and payment time, in addition to credit release.

The vice-president of Anfavea, Alexandre Bernardes, said that the adverse climate and the drop in the prices of agricultural commodities contributed to the drop in sales. Still, the executive highlighted that the year was excellent, considering Anfavea's historic series. Last year surpassed 2019, when Brazil sold 38,728 thousand units; 2020, with 40,983 thousand units sold; and 2021, with sales of 58,433 thousand units.

The drop in sales of wheeled tractors in 2023 was 12.4%, with 53,793 thousand, compared to 61,441 thousand units in 2022. Sales of grain harvesters fell 18.5%, to 7,188 thousand units in 2023 compared to 8,821 in the previous year.

In relation to foreign sales, there was a drop of 17.8%, with sales of 8,759 thousand in 2023 compared to 10,661 thousand in 2022. Paraguay was the main destination for machines manufactured in Brazil last year, with 30% of purchases ( 195 units), followed by the United States, with 15% of the market (95 units), and by Bolivia, with 9% (55 units). Export revenue last year was US$640 million, Anfavea said.