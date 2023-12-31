Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/31/2023 – 11:03

Anfavea, the entity that represents automakers, celebrated the launch of the new automotive regime, whose provisional measure, signed yesterday by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, provides tax incentives of up to R$19.3 billion over the next five years in car production safer and less polluting.

“Once again, Brazil remains at the forefront in establishing rules that give predictability to private investments in the country”, commented the association, which called the publication of the program, named of Moving (Green Mobility and Innovation).

Following two other sectoral regimes – InovarAuto, which was in force from 2012 to 2017, and the successor Rota 2030, launched in 2018 -, Mover starts with incentives of R$3.5 billion next year alone. In a statement, Anfavea maintains that the continuity of the programs has allowed vehicles produced in Brazil to be among the most economical and safe in the world.

Automakers were waiting for the rules and incentives for the development of technologies to define new investment cycles in Brazil. The expectation now is for Mover to be regulated, to be carried out in the coming months through decrees and ordinances. According to Anfavea, from then on the industry will have a clearer idea of ​​the requirements for cars sold in Brazil.