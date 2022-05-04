Government cut the tax by 35%, but the reduction was 18.5% for most cars; sector wants isonomy

THE anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) wants the federal government to extend the 35% cut of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) to the automotive sector. The matter will be studied by the Ministry of Economy.

The government reduced the IPI by 25% in February and increased the cut to 35% last Friday (29.Apr.2022). The automotive sector, however, only entered the 1st IPI reduction and had a smaller tax cut of 18.5%.

The IPI cut was discussed at a meeting between Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and the new president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, this Tuesday (May 3). At the time, Guedes and his assistants agreed to evaluate the association’s request.

Márcio de Lima Leite told the Power 360 that the economic team should hold a new meeting with the sector in the next 15 days to study the situation. “Within this working group, what is possible for the government and what is important to leverage the industry will be discussed”he said.

The new president of Anfavea took office this 3rd (May 3) in Brasília. According to him, Brazilian industrialization, the sector’s competitiveness and the tax issue are priorities. “The country has a relevant tax complexity and a very expressive tax burden”he said.

He said that, in this sense, the IPI cut “in a general way” it `s something “very positive for the economy”. He also said that what the industry wants is competitiveness. “If we want to be competitive, it is important to find a balance in relation to the tax burden”he said.

prestigious possession

Minister Paulo Guedes held a videoconference with the new board of Anfavea before taking office, to hear the priorities of the sector. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) entered the meeting by surprise. According to Márcio de Lima Leite, there was a convergence between the association’s priorities and the government’s plans.

The president of Anfavea said that Guedes and Bolsonaro reinforced their commitment to “to look at the industrialization of the country so that we can take a step further in this recovery, in the post-pandemic scenario”. On the occasion, it was also agreed that the government and the sector will hold fortnightly talks.

At the inauguration ceremony, Anfavea’s new board also received ministers Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) and Joaquim Leite (Environment), in addition to the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM).

The ministers spoke about the importance of developing a sustainable automotive matrix in Brazil. Marcelo Ramos said that he supports the IPI cut for the automotive sector and other segments of the Brazilian economy, he just wants to “build alternatives” that maintain the comparative advantage of the Manaus Free Trade Zone. Pacheco defended the union between the Powers.