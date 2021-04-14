The former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, has served a month in jail for the ‘coup d’état’ case between new processes against her for actions committed during her mandate and between demonstrations for her freedom.

Áñez has served a month in prison this Tuesday, for which he has published a handwritten letter on his social networks in which he has announced that he will resist “because the cause is greater than my penalty.”

«I am going to resist because I am not alone. Many people inside and outside of Bolivia have understood that this is not about Jeanine Añez, this is about freedom, democracy and about Bolivia, “he stressed in the letter he signed as” political prey. “

Precisely, a march has traveled several streets in La Paz and even reached the Miraflores jail, where the former president is, to show her support and demand her freedom and that of the ministers of her Government and other authorities who are also imprisoned. , pick up ‘Duty’.

On the other hand, it was announced this Tuesday that Áñez has been summoned to testify “as an investigated” within the framework of an impeachment proposal for liability trials for actions during her term (2019-2020).

The summons, signed by the State Attorney General, Juan Lanchipa, demands that the ex-president present her “informative” statement this Wednesday and warns that in case of “disobedience an arrest warrant will be issued,” reports ‘La Razón’.

The Bolivian Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, has presented the accusatory proposal for a liability trial for the authorization of a loan with the International Monetary Fund without the endorsement of the Legislative Assembly. In it, the former Minister of Economy José Luis Parada and the former president of the Central Bank of Bolivia Guillermo Aponte are included.

The State Attorney General’s Office has admitted in March accusatory proposals for the extension of the contract for Fundaempresa, preventing the entry of Bolivians from Chile in the COVID-19 pandemic, the deaths in Sacaba and Senkata in November 2019 and violations of freedom expression.

Áñez has been in prison since March 13, accused of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy for her role in the framework of the post-election crisis of 2019.