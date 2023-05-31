After five uninterrupted years of working on the television program ‘Venga la Alegría’, on TV Azteca, the host Anette Cuburu announces that she is leaving her job on said project: “I am leaving happy and grateful”.

Anette Cuburu announces that leaves the morning show ‘Venga la Alegría’, where he shared with other conductors such as Laura G, Flor Rubio, Tábata Jali, Mauricio Barcelata and Kristal Silva.

“This day I closed a cycle of five years of work. I can tell you that the only thing we are sure of in life are changes and new projects are coming and important challenges that I was ready to undertake”, says Cuburu in a press release that he shares on his social networks.

“I leave happy and grateful for such an enriching experience in my 32-year career and excited for what’s to come, so I’ll tell you in due course. Always hand in hand with TV Azteca we will continue to innovate because we are unstoppable”, the beautiful television presenter also mentions.

Anette Cuburu is originally from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, and according to information in his biography, he studied at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education (CEA). ‘The incredible sale’, in 1998, is the program that allowed her to debut as a host.

In addition, Cuburu has worked as an actress and in the beginning she appeared on the program ‘What’s wrong with us?’ together with the deceased first actor Hector Suarezalso on Televisa, later on the program ‘Mujer, casos de la vida real’.

‘With a woman’s seal’ is another of the television programs in which Anette has participated years ago and where she has exposed not only her beauty and sympathy, but also her talent.

