WORLD: Delirium can occur after any type of surgical procedure. Why?

Rebecca von Haken: Delirium can occur not only after an operation, but also after a serious illness. Both are trauma to the body, a kind of attack on it. He reacts to this with various defense mechanisms. Delirium is the result of organ failure in the brain. The type of operation, however, is not entirely without its influence: major interventions are more likely to cause delirium than minor ones.

WORLD: Around five percent of patients fall ill in small operations, and over 50 percent in serious interventions. What happens in these people’s brains?