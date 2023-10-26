Earlier diagnoses, multidisciplinary management, better communication and training of doctors and patients, but also constant and homogeneous monitoring across the territory. These are the operational proposals and recommendations presented today in Rome, to the institutions of patient associations, the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin) and the Italian Kidney Foundation (Fir), for better care of patients with anemia due to kidney disease chronic (MRC), a disabling condition ‘devastated physically and morally’ so much so as to make ‘simple daily movements extremely tiring’, but neglected and misunderstood.

During the event ‘Anemia due to chronic kidney disease. A burden to lighten, together’, organized at the Ministry of Health with the contribution of GSK, the Italian White Paper on the topic was also presented, a starting point for discussion and recommendations from clinicians and patient associations to indicate possible useful solutions to respond to silent and underestimated needs that weigh like boulders on the quality of life, to which is added the weight of the void in terms of training and communication, but also organizational and management. “Improving the management of anemia due to chronic kidney disease – explains Stefano Bianchi, president of Sin – a consequence that involves 90% of patients and which heavily affects their quality of life, is a public health priority, due to the impact that has on people, on their caregivers, usually family members, but also on the health system”.

5 patient associations, 1 scientific society (Sin), 1 Foundation (Fir), 17 clinicians, 5 institutional contributions including the preface by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, participated in the drafting of the White Paper – a useful tool for patients and caregivers . At the center are the sick people with their experiences, the symptoms that weigh on their quality of life, the difficulties in making family members and close people understand the burden that anemia entails in every daily, professional and social activity. As we read in the introduction, “this White Paper serves to give us back a voice without worries, to share our burden, and to really understand what happens in our daily lives”, jointly signed by the Italian Polycystic Kidney Association (ETS) (Airp), the National Association of Hemodialysis Patients , dialysis and transplant APS (Aned), National Association of kidney transplant recipients Odv Ets (Antr), Association of kidney patients APS and Association for the study and prevention of nephropathies on high tables Onlus (Aspnat) – Let’s first tell what worked in our patient journey.”

At the same time, “we do not want to hide – the associations underline – what is still not working today and which could instead be improved: we hope for a frank and informed dialogue between all the professionals who deal with our health, a more streamlined bureaucracy and a more easy access to follow-up checks, investments in research to have increasingly effective and manageable therapies, the presence in hospitals of multidisciplinary teams that have an all-round look at our patient needs, and that know how to take charge of the many aspects with which anemia from chronic kidney disease impacts on our quality of life”.

It is they, the patients – explains a note – who mark the flow of this Book: Cristina brings out the weight of non-knowledge; Dario explains how this is a depressing condition; Giuliana highlights the burden to carry, while Stefano focuses on the difficulty of talking about it; Ylenia talks about the possibility of a trouble-free path and Mario finally opens up to new possibilities, between innovation and science. The patients’ testimonies are echoed by the voices of clinicians, nephrologists first and foremost, but also cardiologists, diabetologists, general practitioners and nurses, institutional representatives and experts who retrace the various phases of the patient’s journey with scientific and field-related contributions of health policies: from pre-diagnosis to diagnosis, through treatment and long-term monitoring; from the management of chronicity to follow up, towards new scenarios and desired paths.

The institutions’ task is to listen to the voice of patients and health workers and their requests in terms of organisational, legislative and economic support, to provide adequate responses to unmet needs and spread greater awareness of the specifics of this complication. “At the moment – Minister Schillaci highlights in the preface – the cost of managing dialysis patients and transplant recipients exceeds 3% of total healthcare financing. To ensure a timely change of pace towards the innovation of the health system and promote personalized and quality care in every part of the territory, it is necessary to invest in the strengthening of local care to give substance to the concept of multidisciplinarity and the valorisation of doctors of general medicine who play a crucial role in early diagnosis, averting or delaying the progression of the disease”.