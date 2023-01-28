Mexico.Anel Noreña raises her voice regarding family problems with her brother Manolo and of him he says that “he is the Judas of the family”. In an interview with the Hoy program, who was the wife of José José clarifies why he says so.

Anel Noreña defends herself against accusations in which They accuse her of wanting to take advantage of her sister’s pension recently passed away, Gabriela Noreña, who lost her life on January 16.

Several members of her family made public that Anel supposedly tried to hide the death of the lady, since she did not notify anyone and had not notified the US embassy about the death, since she was an American citizen.

“My sister Gaby arrived in Mexico on December 29, 2022 in deplorable conditions,” Anel tells the Hoy program, also that she did present the documents that prove that she gave notice to the Mexican authorities and Americans about the death of their family member.

Regarding the reason why he did not notify his family of the death, he said that there are differences between them:

“You know Manuelito, how and what happened in that last conversation we had and it’s recorded on the phone. Just as they say that all families have a Sarita, in all families there is a Judas… and it turned out to be Manolo Noreña”, says Anel, regarding the problems with his brother.

Anel also says that she does not rule out starting a legal process against her brother for everything they have said against him.

“They are looking at a lawsuit on my part, because I have all the evidence of those wonderful days that I gave to Gaby. The entire household, which is in the Lomas de Chapultepec, contributed with us.”

Days ago, in statements to the media in CDMX, Anel said that her sister brought her to live in Mexico with her because in the USA she had no one to take care of her, she spent the last days of her life by her side. and died in his arms.

