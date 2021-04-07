After a year and a half of the death of singer José José, the Mexico City court read his will on Monday, April 5. The authorities confirmed that Anel Noreña, ex-partner and mother of the artist’s eldest children, is the universal heir to the fortune.

Their children, José Joel and Marysol Sosa, they celebrated the news when they left the court and indicated that they are satisfied with the decision made by their father.

“We are very happy, the will was read in a legal and juridical way, where Mrs. Ana Elena Noreña Grass remains as universal heir,” said José Joel.

While his sister clarified that there is no other document. “(Anel) is a universal heir and there is literally no other will,” said Marysol Sosa.

For its part, Anel Noreña She was excited to report that she was named as José José’s only heir. He said he was confident that the benefit would be given to his family.

“I am very happy, very grateful, and very in joy, in desire and in comfort. José from heaven put his family above everything and everyone else, “said the former model and Mexican actress.

The brothers maintained that it will be a long process to finish with the procedures for the inheritance of the ‘Prince of Song’. In addition, they spoke about his stepsister Sarita Sosa, José José’s youngest daughter, who assures that there is one more will.

“The story belongs to everyone, so keep looking (Sarita Sosa for a testament in the United States), entertain yourself in what your album releases,” he said. Jose Joel.

