The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) called an extraordinary meeting for this Tuesday, 29, at 8 pm (GMT), to discuss the proposal for an opening of public consultation to define a level 2 red flag value, which it should take effect from August, due to the water crisis.

Earlier, the agency approved a 52% readjustment in the red flag level 2, which went from R$ 6.24 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed to R$ 9.49 in July. The amount, however, will not be enough to cover all the costs of activating thermal plants, necessary to guarantee supply in the country.

The readjustment approved on Tuesday is above what was initially expected in March, 21%, but contradicts the calculations of the technical area of ​​the regulatory agency.

How did the Estadão/Broadcast, the technicians calculated that the new level 2 red flag level should rise to something between R$ 11.50 and R$ 12.00 per 100 kWh.

Due to the water crisis that the country is facing, Aneel technicians estimate that the red flag in its second level, the most expensive in the flag system, should be activated at least until November.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy calculates that the use of thermal plants should generate an additional cost of R$8.99 billion this year.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach