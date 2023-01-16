RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The electricity sector regulator Aneel has registered since January 8 seven suspected cases of vandalism in transmission towers, according to reports from transmission companies.

According to a note from Aneel this Monday, there was a fall of four towers.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy also said in a note that it has been talking with other authorities in order to avoid acts of vandalism to these structures.

Events have been recorded since the invasion of the Três Poderes buildings, on January 8. The Federal Police is investigating whether there is a relationship between them.

(By Marta Nogueira)

The post Aneel registers 7 suspected cases of vandalism in transmission towers appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Aneel #registers #suspected #cases #vandalism #transmission #towers #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO