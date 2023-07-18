In a board meeting, the regulatory agency decides to open a 45-day public consultation to improve the proposal

The board of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) presented this Tuesday (18.Jul.2023) a proposal for an average readjustment of 5.66% in the energy tariffs of EDP ​​Sao Paulo. According to the proposal forwarded by the municipality, consumers connected to the high voltage network will have an increase of 4.73%, while those with low voltage will have a 6.15% readjustment in the electricity bill.

The regulatory agency also determined the opening of a public consultation with a period of 45 days to improve the proposal. There will be a face-to-face meeting on August 10 in São José dos Campos (SP). The new tariff percentage will be defined by September 1st and will take effect on October 23rd.

Aneel’s review is an analysis of tariff elements and factors related to the operation and economic sustainability of the electricity distribution concession. This procedure is conducted every 4 or 5 years.

EDP ​​serves approximately 1.8 million people in 28 municipalities in the State of São Paulo, in the Alto Tietê and Vale do Paraíba regions.