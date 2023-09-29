Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 17:17

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed this Friday, the 29th, that it will maintain the green tariff flag activated in October. With the decision, electricity bills will continue without additional charges next month.

The level was maintained due to the favorable conditions for energy generation in the country. With the hydroelectric plant reservoirs full, due to the rain, it is not necessary to activate more expensive sources, such as thermoelectric plants.

“The energy generated is cheaper. There has been more rain in the reservoirs, and then we can count on hydroelectric plants, which have a lower generation cost than other sources. Not to mention the advancement of wind and solar plants, especially in the Northeast of the country”, said the general director of Aneel, Sandoval Feitosa, in a note.

The green flag has been in force for over a year and is valid for all consumers of the National Interconnected System (SIN). According to the regulatory agency, the expectation is that the accounts will continue without additional fees until the end of the year.

The tariff flag system was created in 2015 to indicate the costs of energy generation in the country to consumers and mitigate the impacts on energy distributors’ budgets.

Previously, the cost of energy in times of greater generation difficulties was passed on to tariffs only in the annual adjustment of each company, with the incidence of interest. In the current model, resources are charged and transferred to distributors monthly through the “Bandeiras account”.

The green flag, when there is no additional charge, means that the cost of producing energy is low. Yellow and red flags 1 and 2 represent an increase in the cost of generation and the need to activate thermal plants, which is mainly related to the volume of reservoirs.