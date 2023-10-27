Electricity bill will have green flag for the 19th month followed by the good level of hydroelectric reservoirs

A Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced this Friday (27.Oct.2023) that the electricity tariff flag will remain green in November. This means there will be no additional charge on your electricity bill.

The green flag remains valid for all consumers in the YES (National Interconnected System). This is due to the good levels of the hydroelectric reservoirs, despite the less rainy period.

The green flag has been in effect since April 2022, reaching the 19th consecutive month without additional charges. This is due to the favorable conditions for energy generation in the country. Each flag is activated according to the energy generation scenario, which varies from favorable (green) to unfavorable (red, level 2).

According to the ONS (National Electric System Operator), the average storage level of the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Central-West regions, which form the main subsystem in the country, is 69%. In the South subsystem, it is 86%. These are comfortable indices for this period of the year, which is drier.

The agency’s general director, Sandoval Feitosa, explains that this results in lower generation costs. “There has been more rain in the reservoirs, and then we can count on hydroelectric plants, which have a lower generation cost than other sources. Not to mention the advancement of wind and solar plants in the Northeast”.

The agency’s expectation is that the scenario without extra charges will be maintained until the end of the year, based on available data, which allows the flag activation forecasts to be updated.

Value of flags may change

The current values ​​for each tariff flag have been in force since June 2022, when there was a 59.5% increase in charges for the yellow flag, 63.7% for the red flag level 1. Aneel is now analyzing a change in the parameters for activation and the new values ​​that will come into force next year.

As anticipated by Power360, the agency’s technical area proposed a reduction in the charging of additional fees on the electricity bill. According to the proposal, the yellow one should have the biggest reduction, with the additional value falling from the current R$2.99 ​​to R$1.88 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed. Here’s the complete (PDF – 1 MB).

Here are the values ​​proposed by flag:

green – continues without additional charge;

– continues without additional charge; Yellow – from the current R$ 2.99 per 100 KWh to R$ 1.88 (-36.9%);

– from the current R$ 2.99 per 100 KWh to R$ 1.88 (-36.9%); red level 1 – from R$6.50 per 100 KWh to R$4.46 (-31.3%);

– from R$6.50 per 100 KWh to R$4.46 (-31.3%); red landing 2 – from R$9.79 per 100 KWh to R$7.87 (-19.6%).

The proposal considers energy acquisition costs in the current scenario. Despite the dry period, the reservoirs are full, which indicates that next year should not pose any risks to hydroelectric generation.

A public consultation was carried out with the aim of collecting contributions to define the values ​​of the 2024 tariff flags. The deadline ended on October 6th. Since then, Aneel has been evaluating contributions to define the final values.