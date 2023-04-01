This means that there will be no extra charge on the electricity bill; is valid for consumers of the National Interconnected System

A Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) informed this Friday (31.Mar.2023) that it will maintain the green tariff flag in April. This means that there will be no extra charges on your electricity bill.

The green flag is valid for all consumers in the SIN (National Interconnected System) and is directly related to the high levels of hydroelectric reservoirs. On March 28, the SIN reached 85.1% of water storage in the country’s main reservoirs, which still show an upward trend.

TARIFF FLAGS

In June 2022, Aneel approved the readjustment of tariff flags. The increase was 59.5% for the yellow flag, 63.7% for the red flag level 1 and 3.2% for the red flag level 2. The new values ​​are valid for the period from July 2022 to June 2023.

Here are the approved values: