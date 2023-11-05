Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/11/2023 – 18:01

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) called on energy distributors operating in the State of São Paulo for a meeting this Monday (5). The intention is to discuss the drop in service supply in recent days due to the strong storms on Friday (3). The information was reported by CNN and confirmed to Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, by the regulatory agency’s general director, Sandoval Feitosa.

The meeting will take place in the afternoon and should be attended by the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes. Representatives from Enel SP, CPFL, Elektro, Energia Sul-Sudeste and EDP, which operate in the State, should also participate.

In a note released yesterday (4), the regulatory agency reported that, together with the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), it was monitoring the damage caused by heavy rains. Aneel requested that companies take measures to restore energy as soon as possible.

The lack of energy continues in some regions, amid the first day of the National High School Exam (Enem). Earlier, in a note, the MME informed that the supply of electricity was guaranteed in the schools in which the tests are being administered.