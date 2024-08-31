The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) reported in a note published this Saturday, the 31st, that it is monitoring the problems in the transmission and distribution systems in São Paulo, following reports of power outages in several neighborhoods. Those responsible will be investigated.

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) confirmed that there was a load interruption.

The recomposition process, in addition to the ONS, is carried out by transmitters and distributors.

Aneel says it is in contact with the teams from the responsible companies.

“The event will be subject to inspection by ANEEL to identify the causes and determine responsibilities,” the regulatory body said in a statement.



