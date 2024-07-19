A 40-day delay to the agreement that was due to take effect on July 22 was subject to the agency’s approval.

A Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) endorsed this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) the request for the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors) judge the merits of the agreement signed between the government and Âmbar Energia, a company in the group J&Fand postpone the start date of the agreement by 40 days. Here is the full of the office (197 – kB).

According to the agency’s general director, Sandoval de Araújo Feitosa Neto, the approval of the term on the subject was unanimous among the collegiate board. He also made Aneel available to “implement any adjustments and determinations decided by the court”.

“Including, but not limited to, carrying out new tests of the plants (in compliance with the governing regulation or other criteria defined by the TCU), in addition to other possible due diligence considered necessary, as well as the suspension of the agreement for an indefinite period, if the court deems more time necessary to examine its economic viability and advantage for consumers and the fulfillment of the public interest”he stated.

The request for judgment was sent by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, to the TCU on Tuesday (16 July). In the letter, he argued that the agreement is the best way to eliminate legal risks and reduce costs for energy consumers. Read the full of the order (PDF – 83 kB).

However, it depended on Aneel’s signature to ensure the postponement until August 30. If the agency did not approve, the agreement, signed in May, would come into effect next Monday (July 22).

In response to Silveira, Sandoval said he had not been formally notified of the letter and that he had learned of the minister’s request through the press.

“Only on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday), the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Minister of Mines and Energy forwarded to Aneel, by email, a copy of the Amendment, for signature by this Director-General of Aneel”said the director.

WHAT IS THE AGREEMENT ABOUT?

The agreement aims to end the dispute over electricity supply contracts signed in 2021. It refers to the PCS (Simplified Competitive Procedure), an emergency auction to ensure electricity supply held in 2021, at the height of the water crisis.

Seventeen plants were contracted in the tender – 14 natural gas-fired thermoelectric plants, one biomass-fired plant and two photovoltaic plants. The average price was high: R$1,563.61 per megawatt-hour.

In 2022, with the end of the water scarcity scenario and the good levels of reservoirs – which continued in 2023 –, the need to contract these plants decreased. As a result, the government and Aneel revoked the concessions for the implementation and operation of the plants that had not been delivered on time.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy understands that all the costs contracted in 2021 are now unnecessary and would negatively impact electricity bills. The issue ended up in court. It was then that agreements began to be negotiated with each winner, maintaining the contracts but reducing the contracted power and the level of inflexibility, which also reduces the final price.

That’s what happened with the Turkish company KPS (Karpowership), which closed a deal with the government and the TCU in December 2023 to end the dispute over the 4 thermal plants it won at auction. Here is the full (PDF – 698 kB).

Another agreement was also closed in 2023through TCU, with two other thermal plants controlled by BTG Pactual in the Holy Spirit. Here is the full (PDF – 2 MB).

In the case of Âmbar, the company won the contract to operate 4 gas-fired thermal plants at auction. The contracted plants were supposed to be available on May 1, 2022, but the deadline was not met. There was a tolerance of 90 days of delay with payment of a fine, but the company was unable to meet the deadline and, according to the notice, the contracts could be revoked.

An agreement between Âmbar and the government was analyzed by the TCU. But, in April 2024, the Court of Auditors decided to archive the process for procedural reasons. However, it sent the documents to the Ministry of Mines and Energy to evaluate the possibility of reaching a direct agreement between the parties without the need for judicialization. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 523 kB).

At the time, some ministers came out in favor of the merits of the agreement, as did the technical area of ​​the Court and the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the TCU. At the time, the ministers encouraged the government to continue negotiations with the company even without the Court’s mediation in order to promote a reduction in costs for consumers.