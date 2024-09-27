Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2024 – 15:37

The director of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) Ricardo Lavorato Tili denied this Friday, the 27th, the corporate transfer plan from Amazonas Energia to Âmbar Energia, which was initially expected to have an impact of R$ 15.8 billion in 15 years with the regulatory and efficiency flexibility approved by Provisional Measure No. 1,232 – published by the government in June. He voted to approve an alternative proposal, which had already been presented before, foreseeing costs of R$8.05 billion.

The board reached an impasse over the deliberation because Âmbar Energia presented another proposal yesterday, but the technical area has not yet had time to evaluate the effects. On the other hand, the board has until 4 pm to approve and deliberate on the topic, based on an injunction from the Amazonas Court. The court decision can be overturned at any time, after Aneel has appealed.

Silveira pressured Aneel to approve transfer of Amazonas Energia

The Minister of Mines Energy, Alexandre Silveira, pressured Aneel to approve the transfer of control, as shown in the Estadão. The agency’s directors Sandoval Feitosa and Agnes da Costa met with Silveira on the 18th, when the head of the department asked the agency for a solution. When contacted, the Ministry of Mines and Energy did not respond.

The same directors received Âmbar executives on Thursday, the 26th, the day before the meeting. Company representatives reported behind the scenes that the group had no participation in the legal process and defends the analysis of the plan by Aneel’s management.

Âmbar executives had met with the director of Aneel and rapporteur of the process, Ricardo Lavorato Tili, on September 6, when they reinforced the plan presented without changing the deadlines and conditions to resolve the company’s financial situation.

According to the Estadão revealed, Âmbar executives were received 17 times at the Ministry of Mines and Energy outside the official agenda before the issuance of the provisional measure that benefited the company’s business, including meetings with Silveira. The minister denied having discussed the measure with the company and classified the fact that the Lula government’s decision had benefited the Batista brothers as a “mere coincidence”.