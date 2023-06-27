Estadão Contenti

06/27/2023 – 10:55 am

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved this Tuesday, 27, an average reduction of 2.24% for the tariffs of Enel Distribuição São Paulo, the former Eletropaulo. Second largest electricity distributor in the country, the company serves 7.5 million consumer units in 24 municipalities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, including the capital of São Paulo.

The effects of the readjustments will be different for each class of consumers. For those served by high voltage, such as industries, the average reduction will be 6.10%.

For those connected at low voltage, a group that includes residential consumers, the average reduction will be 0.97%, while for residential consumers the effect will be -0.91%. The readjustment takes effect from July 4.

The agency’s calculations considered some measures aimed at mitigating the effect on consumers, which had a total impact of -8.56%. The reimbursement of PIS/Cofins credits, guaranteed by law, had an effect of -8.18%. The transfer of resources from Eletrobras to the Energy Development Account (CDE), also provided for in a law approved by the National Congress, was -0.26%.

The indices were established in the company’s 2023 tariff review process, which includes, in addition to updating the amounts paid by consumers, a complete analysis of the tariff components and parameters that involve the operation and the economic balance of the concession. These processes are done every four or five years.























