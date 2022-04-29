The agency’s announcement this Friday is valid for all consumers of the National Interconnected System

THE ring (National Electric Energy Agency) announced this Friday (29.Apr.2022) that the tariff flag for electricity in May will be green. It will apply to all consumers connected to the SIN (National Interconnected System), which covers most of the national territory.

The cheapest tariff flag was already expected. Earlier this month, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced the end of the water scarcity flag, the most expensive in the system, for April 15. The measure was anticipated by the federal government because of the deactivation of thermoelectric plants contracted on an emergency basis in 2021, which has reduced costs.

This is the first time that Aneel has covered the green flag for all SIN consumers since the end of the water scarcity flag, in effect from September 1, 2021 to April 15, 2021. The only consumers who continued with the green flag in this period were those included in the social tariff.

The expectation of the Ministry of Mines and Energy is that, with the maintenance of the current levels of rain, the green flag will remain in effect until the end of 2022, being able to reduce the residential light bill by about 20%.