More than 7,000 items get fat every day! the gigantic encyclopedia that Wikipedia is today, exactly 20 years after the emergence of this vast virtual ‘fat’ book whose first ‘page’ was written on January 15, 2001 Jimmy Wales, a 48-year-old internet entrepreneur, owner of several web pages and born in Alabama, and Larry Sanger, a philosopher from Seattle, then 46 years old. That attempt was successful and this kind of NGO of shared knowledge now has more than 55 million articles (many are ‘the same’ but written in different languages, there are pages in more than 300 languages). Everything related to the Wikipedia figures is dizzying though. Here, some numbers and curiosities.

EFE

The 82 ‘bodyguards’ of Pedro Sánchez



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has had a page on Wikipedia since February 1, 2013, just two paragraphs that reviewed his training and his career in the PSOE. Today 82 people ‘watch’ his page to stop the attacks he could suffer. So many watchers for one person? Many more has the page of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II: up to 192.

The periodic table of the elements, a recurring query



The page dedicated to the periodic table of the elements was the most visited on Wikipedia in Spanish in 2020: 9,376,450 visits, compared to the 9,344,185 registered by the ‘Pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019-2020’, in second place. Of course, this ‘ranking’ has a trap, since in third place is the search called ‘COVID-19’ (8,634,434 visits). Only between the two they already touch the 18 million ‘punctures’. And there is more.

AFP

Maradona or Trump?



Maradona, by a landslide. The page dedicated to the deceased Argentine star has slipped this 2020 in the eleventh position of the most popular searches in Spanish. Former US President Donald Trump is ranked twenty-two. Newly elected US President Joe Biden also outbid Trump (3,555,398 visits). Other classics in this ‘ranking’ are Freddie Mercury (position 19), Pablo Escobar (25), Michael Jordan (28), Frida Kahlo (34) …

April 23, busiest day



Some of the historical data on Wikipedia is related to the coronavirus. Also this: the day in 2020 with the most visits to Wikipedia in Spanish was April 23, with 60,508,211, when we were in full house confinement.

8,000 readers … per second



Here is a sample of these dizzying figures that we said: Wikipedia is edited 350 times per minute and read more than 8,000 times per second. For all these people to read, 280,000 volunteers from around the world edit and update the pages.

Vandals hunted in 5 minutes



Like the one who defaced the books and they could no longer be read, Wikipedia often suffers from the actions of vandals: editions that are not reliable or neutral. Although generally they remain in attempt, since they are usually resolved before five minutes have passed. Sometimes long before: Elton John was “dead” on Wikipedia for exactly 7 seconds, until someone spotted the error on his page and deleted the false information.

EFE

Fernando Simón, the most wanted



This 2020 has ‘sneaked in’, much to his regret, among the most wanted characters Fernando Simón. His page was created in 2016 but the epidemiologist was unknown to most of the public until the coronavirus crisis broke out. The spokesman for the Ministry of Health that updates the data on the pandemic became the most widely read national character (on Wikipedia in Spanish), with 2,176,225 visits.

Only 11% is in English



It must have happened to you when searching for many pages that come out in English, although this is only one of the more than 300 language versions in which Wikipedia is written: in fact, 89% of the articles are in languages ​​other than English. Among our languages, there are articles in Basque, Galician, Asturian, Aragonese, Aranese and Extremadura.

Who pays for all this?



Wikipedia is supported by almost 7 million donors around the world. They pay an average of $ 15 a year, although in the case of Spain the request is around 24 euros.

Recognition



On October 23, 2015 Wikipedia received the Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation.

110 updates per hour of coronavirus pages The coronavirus pandemic has also been a challenge for Wikipedia, which has had to manage a huge amount of material: 6,950 articles related to Covid-19 have been created in 188 languages. The pace of updating and editing these pages is frantic: an average of 110 editions per hour have been registered since December 2019. A total of 97,088 people have contributed to providing content for all these articles related to the pandemic. The page ‘coronavirus’ in Wikipedia in Spanish was born on January 19 at 8:39 p.m., when news of the epidemic still came only from China. It was created by a Costa Rican translating a text in English that already spoke of the Covid.