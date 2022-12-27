(Reuters) – Brazilian corn exports are expected to reach 6.191 million tons in December, the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) estimated on Tuesday, down from last week, when shipments were seen at 6, 58 million tons.

For soybeans, the association projected shipments of 1.715 million tons in December, versus 1.75 million last week.

Along the same lines, Anec reduced its forecast for soybean meal shipments to 1.504 million tons, against 1.52 million estimated in the last survey.

(By Letícia Fucuchima and Ana Mano)