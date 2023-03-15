SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil is expected to export 14.89 million tonnes of soybeans in March, up from the 14.66 million tonnes estimated the previous week, the National Association of Grain Exporters said on Tuesday ( Anec).

If the expectation is confirmed, it will represent an increase of 2.73 million tons compared to the total shipped in the same month last year.

The volume still represents almost twice the amount exported in February, of 7.5 million tons, after delays in the 2022/23 harvest.

The association also raised the projection for foreign sales of soybean meal to 2.09 million tons in March, versus 1.9 million estimated last week. A year earlier, shipments reached 1.37 million.

For corn, the expectation was between 549 thousand and 845.06 thousand tons, an increase in the maximum limit that until the previous week was set at 803.22 thousand.

In March of last year, Brazil exported just over 100,000 tons of cereal.

Also according to Anec, the country should ship 728.59 thousand tons of wheat this month, versus 612.82 thousand last week and 508.16 thousand a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)

