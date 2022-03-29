SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s soybean exports in March are expected to reach 12.957 million tonnes, the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) estimated on Tuesday, with a positive adjustment from the 12.9 million projected last week. previous.

Despite the advance, the largest global producer and exporter of the oilseed should register a drop in relation to shipments of 14.9 million tons in March 2021, after episodes of drought that broke soybean and corn crops in the South region.

The association reduced the expectation of soybean meal shipments to 1.537 million tons, against 1.845 million pointed out last week.

However, if the projection based on the schedule of ships in ports is confirmed, Brazil should still surpass this month the volume of bran shipped in March of the previous year, of 1.27 million tons.

For wheat, Anec also lowered the forecast to see exports of 500,164 tonnes in March, versus 522,164 tonnes previously estimated. There are no records of cereal volumes shipped in the same month last year.

Along the same lines, the association’s estimate for corn was updated to 103,278 tons, against 110,000. With the cut, this month’s exports are still below the 115,120 tons in March 2021.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat