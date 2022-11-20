Home page World

Italian members of the “Last Generation” climate group threw flour at an Andy Warhol artwork in Milan, and activists sprayed paint on a statue in Paris.

Update from November 18, 7:28 p.m.: Climate activists also attacked a work of art in Paris on Friday (November 18). The “Horse and Rider” statue by US sculptor Charles Ray, which has stood in front of the Pinault Museum in the old stock exchange since early 2022, was showered with orange paint. In addition, the members of the “Dernière Rénovation” group put a white T-shirt on the rider with the inscription “We have 858 days left” (English: “We still have 858 days”). This should point to the allegedly remaining time to avert a climate catastrophe. “Please act, react,” the activists said. “The climate conferences will not save us, everyone knows that. Civil resistance is our only hope.”

France’s Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, has now commented on what happened. “Eco-vandalism takes another round: an unprotected sculpture by Charles Ray was spray-painted in Paris. Many thanks to the restorers who intervened quickly,” she explained after the paint could be removed again. “Art and ecology are not opposites. Rather, they are common concerns.”

“Last generation” strikes in Milan: Flour pelted at Warhol installation – “hypocrisy of values” or “crap”?

First report from November 18, 6:56 p.m.: Milan – On Friday morning (November 18) in the Italian metropolis of Milan, activists attacked a car artwork by the American pop artist Andy Warhol in the Fabbrica del Vapore cultural center. The actors are members of the group “Last Generation”, which has been attacking works of art for several weeks.

‘Last Generation’ attacks Andy Warhol artwork with flour in Italy

The women of the Italian section of the climate activist group “Last Generation” threw a total of eight kilograms of flour at the painted sports car before security staff dragged the two activists out of the room. As the group announced, the aim of the campaign was to draw attention to the “collapse of the climate”. Recently, in Canberra, Australia, a well-known Warhol artwork became a target of the “Last Generation”.

“The artworks were targeted to highlight the value hypocrisy of our society,” it said. There is outrage about the “simulated destruction of works of art”, but there is indifference about the destruction of nature. They also planned to stick themselves to the window panes of the installation, but that didn’t work out. Members of the group also used glue at the Munich Stachus, but were then taken into police custody.

“If the media were telling the truth, the entire population would be demanding urgent change. Unfortunately, this does not happen, the problem is still marginalized or even denied: we feel obliged to do that!” the group commented on a video recording of the action on the social media platform Twitter.

“Last Generation” attracts attention – and criticism – with several campaigns

As the dpa news agency reports, another video shows an angry man yelling at an activist: “We don’t see you yelling at the oil companies. We won’t see you in front of the mega ships in Venice. We see you with flour in front of a car. Do you understand this crap?”

The group “Last Generation” had caused a sensation with several actions in the past few weeks. The activists have so far thrown food at various works of art, but the protesters have also intervened in road traffic with sit-ins. In particular, the death of a Berlin cyclist brought massive criticism to the group worldwide. In Germany, too, federal politics is increasingly concerned with assessing the “last generation”.