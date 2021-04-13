Andy V Y Vicky Torero, well-known characters of the Peruvian show business, were recorded animating a public event with alcoholic beverages in full Prohibition for the 2021 Elections.

The program Magaly TV, the firm last Monday released the images that were captured on Saturday April 10.

As can be seen in the video, the controversial character and the young dancer were outside the barbershop with beer in hand.

Even when a police patrol car passed, they and the group that accompanied them hid so as not to be seen with the alcoholic drink.

This measure present in the Organic Law of Elections indicates that “from forty-eight hours before 00 hours on the day of voting, until 12.00 hours the day after the elections, the sale of alcoholic beverages of any kind is not allowed and the establishments dedicated to such sale are closed ”.

Vicky Torero speaks after the fact

The show’s production contacted Vicky Torero to give his discharges before the fault. As mentioned, he wanted to apologize for what happened.

“Sure, Prohibition, but a glass is not getting drunk. I know it’s forbidden and all that, but always with the masks, and I and Andy were working. If I had gotten drunk and all that, it would be a mea culpa, but to receive a glass from the barbershop that invited me, no, “said the dancer.

