In a move that has generated diverse reactions, national councilors of Morena in Tabasco have decided to support the candidacy of Andres Manuel Lopez Beltranone of the President’s sons, for the General Secretariat of the party, along with the candidacy of Luisa Maria Mayor Lujan to the head.

The leader of Morena in Tabasco, Joaquín Baños, publicly announced his support for the candidacy of López Beltrán, known as “Andy”, as part of a formula that would include Mayor Luján, current Secretary of the Interior.

According to Baños, this duo represents continuity and solidity within the party, with the mission of strengthen the Fourth Transformation.

“We are going with the slogan that, as Tabasco residents, we are going to support another Tabasco resident, and what better than the son of our current president. Luisa María Alcalde, a young leftist with great merit, will be at the head of Morena for the next three years,” said Baños at a conference in Villahermosa.

Support within Morena for Andy

Support for López Beltrán is not limited to Tabasco. Raúl Ojeda, national advisor to Morena, also highlighted the suitable profile of the son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to occupy the position of General Secretary.

Ojeda stressed that Andy has grown up in an environment of social commitment, which makes him an ideal figure to continue the efforts to transform the party and the country.

“It’s not a bad suggestion. Andy has always been involved in the causes of transformation; he has the profile to lead alongside Alcalde,” said Ojeda, who also highlighted the political training that López Beltrán received from a young age within his family.

Controversies and business ties

Although López Beltrán has maintained a relatively low profile in media terms, his influence on Morena and on federal government decisions has been widely commented on.

Various reports, such as those by the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), have pointed out his close relationship with businessmen who have obtained public contracts, which has generated suspicions about his possible involvement in conflicts of interest.

One of the most notable cases is the relationship with businessman Alejandro Castro, who was linked to the construction of the Villahermosa boardwalk.

Both Andy and his brother Gonzalo López Beltrán have been accused of favoring certain friendly businessmen in public works contracts. However, both have emphatically denied any involvement, arguing that the contracts were awarded legally and transparently.