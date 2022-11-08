Mexico. The musician Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals his cancer is progressing and has no cure: “A little over 4 years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer…”, he says in a letter.

Andy Taylor shares this message as the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 5th at The AngelsCalifornia, USA.

Taylor did not attend the event because he was undergoing treatment for the disease and it is Simón Lebón, the vocalist of Duran Duran, who read the following on his behalf:

Duran Duran. instagram photo

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; I speak from the perspective of a family man, but with deep humility towards the band, the biggest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade…”

Also Taylor notes in the same letter that while his current condition is not immediately life threatening, There is no cure at this time for metastatic prostate cancer.

“I was recently doing well after a very sophisticated life extension treatment, that was until a week ago when I suffered a setback.”

Simon Le Bon adds: “It is devastating news to learn and discover that a colleague… Not a colleague, a partner, a friend, one of our family is not going to be here for a long time. It is absolutely devastating. We love Andy so much and you know, I’m not going to stand here and cry. I don’t think that’s very appropriate, but that’s how I feel.”

Friends, family and members of Duran Duran are saddened by the situation that Taylor is facing, even his fans through social networks motivate him not to feel disconsolate.

Andy Taylor. instagram photo

Prostate cancer is one of the most frequent among men and according to information on the Internet, around 60% is diagnosed in people over 65 years of age.