In 2013, the English publication New Musical Express made the list of 500 greatest albums of all time. At the head he placed The Queen Is Dead, the third album by The Smiths, published in 1986. It is surely frivolous to place this work above albums by Bob Dylan, the Beatles or David Bowie, but it confirms the importance of the British band and the influence it had on all music English in the decades that followed. The bassist of that work and of the best songs of The Smiths is Andy Rourke, who died this Friday at the age of 59 due to pancreatic cancer.

His bandmate, guitarist Johnny Marr, bid him farewell with this message: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Rourke, born in Manchester in 1964, lived through radical ups and downs during his career, including a heroin addiction that cost him a brief farewell to The Smiths. Within the chapters that collect the list of eccentricities of the egocentric singer of the group, Morrissey, is the way in which he fired the bass player. Fed up with the problems his addiction was causing the group, he placed a note on the windshield of his car that read: “Andy, you are fired from The Smiths. Good luck and goodbye, Morrissey.” Rourke, who was arrested in a drug bust, got his job back after 15 days.

Rourke was not the first bassist for The Smiths. Created by Johnny Marr and Morrissey in Manchester at the beginning of the eighties, a couple of four-string instrumentalists passed through the group until Rourke, a friend of Marr’s since school days, joined. He participated in the four works of the English band: The Smiths (1984), Meat Is Murder (1985), The Queen Is Dead (1986) and Strangeways, Here We Come (1987). Four albums full of sensitive pop songs, acid texts, sexual flourishes, huge British pop. These works are recognized by the entire batch of the nineties brit-pop as essential. Bands like Blur, Suede and even the rockier Oasis have always declared their passion for the Manchester legacy. Rourke brought a classy, ​​brilliant touch, a happy bass line despite the fact that the song was pouring down a downpour.

In 1987 the tension between Morrissey and Marr ended up breaking the group. Rourke went on to play bass for Morrissey’s solo career, a guy whose friendships don’t last long. Already out of the singer’s band, in 1989 he and The Smiths drummer, Mike Joyce, took Morrissey and Marr to court, claiming part of the copyright. The bass player reached an agreement, clearly insufficient for his lifestyle, since he declared himself bankrupt 10 years later.

During his career, the bassist lent his instrument to records by Sinéad O’Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Bo or Ian Brown, singer of the Stone Roses. And he was part of several bands, like Freebass or Dark, alongside The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. He also eventually worked as a DJ to earn money when the bills piled up. In interviews he openly acknowledged that his addiction had caused him to spend “huge amounts of money.” He was dependent on heroin for two decades.

For some years he had been living in New York and giving interviews where he was bombarded with questions about The Smiths. He took it with a certain humor. “Yes, I have the notice of dismissal that Morrissey wrote me. In fact, my ex-wife has it. I hope I don’t find it one day for sale on eBay.”

Since the news of his death was released, many musicians have dedicated messages to him, such as members of Suede, The Charlatans or New Order, or soloists such as Billy Bragg or Rick Astley. Smiths drummer Mike Joyce wrote on social media: “He was not only the most talented bass player I have ever had the privilege to play with, but the sweetest, funniest guy I have ever met. Andy left this world, but his musical legacy is perpetual.”

