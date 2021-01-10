Andy Roddick sees a lot of potential in the figure of Stefanos Tsitsipas, number six in the ATP rankings. The former American tennis player, in an interview for Tennis Channel, affirms that “he is one of the best talents that there is in the circuit” and compares his style of game neither more nor less than that of Roger Federer.

“He is often seen as his successor because he has a similar game,” says Roddick, who believes that “it is about time he started fighting for the Grand Slams.” However, Roddick also believes that the Greek has to polish some aspects of his game to aspire to higher levels: “He still doesn’t know what it’s like to win a game without playing well. That has to improve as soon as possible. We have to demand a little more from him and I hope he improves on his good days.”

In that aspect, Roddick’s comparison is also with Nadal and Djokovic, two other fighters. “They keep the fighting spirit even on days when nothing goes right. Tsitsipas has to learn from them and show that he can win even when his tennis doesn’t perform the way he wants.”