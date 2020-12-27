The British Andy Murray, Former number one in the world, and 33 years old, has benefited from a special guest spot for the Australian Tennis Open, has confirmed this Sunday, Craig Tiley, tournament director. “We welcome Andy to Melbourne with open arms,” ​​said Tiley. His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him return, after undergoing major surgery and rebuilding to return to the circuit, will be one of the highlights of the 2021 Open.“he added.

In the 2019 edition, Murray announced precisely that he was thinking of leaving tennis, in fact he did not play the following year in Melbourne, a city that he will step on again from February 8. Winner of three Grand Slam tournaments: the United States Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, Melbourne has been an appointment denied for the Scotsman since has lost five times in the Australian Open final (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016).