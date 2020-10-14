Andy Murray’s poor performance also continued in the Cologne Indoor Tennis Tournament where he lost in the first round to Fernando Verdasco. Verdasco took advantage of Murray’s poor service to win 6-4, 6-4. The match ended at midnight according to German time. Verdasco broke Murray’s serve four times in the match.

Murray was earlier eliminated in the second round of the US Open, while losing in the first round of the French Open. He entered both these Grand Slam tournaments via wild card. He also failed to cross the first hurdle in Cologne. This is their first defeat since 2015 in the indoor hardcourt. Verdasco will take on top-seeded Aleksandar Zverev in the next round. The German player had previously received a bye in Dor.

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic to win 13th French Open title, equals Roger Federer’s record

Croatia’s eighth seed Marin Cilic defeated Marcos Giron in the first round 6–2, 4–6, 6–3. They now face Spain’s Alejandra Davidovich Fokina, who defeated qualifier Emil Rousuvori of Finland 7-5, 6-4.

Another UK player Kyle Edmund was beaten by South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 7-5, 7-6 (1) in the first round. Second seed Roberto Batista Agut, who got a bye in the first round, will take on Giles Simone in the second round. Siman defeated Marten Fuskovics 6–0, 6–3.